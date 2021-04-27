Madhya Pradesh: Govt job & Rs 50 lakh compensation for families of cops who succumbed to Covid-19

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the families of the deceased policemen will also get government job and Rs 1 lakh from Central Welfare Fund of Police

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs to the families of policemen who died in the line of duty during Covid-19 pandemic. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the families of the deceased policemen will also get government job and Rs 1 lakh from Central Welfare Fund of Police.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst-hit states in the country during the second wave of Covid-19. The landlocked state reported 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Cities like Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior are the worst affected by the pandemic, forcing the authorities to ramp up medical infrastructure to tide over the crisis.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a provision of Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to families of all government, corporations, and other department employees who died due to COVID-19 while working for prevention and treatment of the virus. Till October 26, 2020, families of 19 personnel who died due to the virus have been given the amount of Rs 50 lakh each.

