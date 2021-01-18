Image Source : INDIA TV VIDEO GRAB Caught on camera: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA threatens lady SDM in Ratlam

A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera threatening a lady government officer of an SDM rank after a tractor rally in Saliana town of Ratlam district. The MLA has been identified as Harsh Gehlot.

“You are a woman. Had you not been a woman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you,” the MLA can be heard as saying in the viral video.

The incident took place on Sunday after the Congress held a tractor rally to express solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

According to reports, a crowd led by Harsh had gone to the SDM’s office to submit a memorandum. The officer took time to step out of the office, trigerring altercation.

Last week, former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma had made headlines for controversial comments on girls. "When girls can reproduce at 15 years, why raise their marriageable age from 18 to 21 years?" he had said.

Latest India News