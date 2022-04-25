Loudspeaker controversy: Maharashtra wants common rule, all-party delegation to meet Centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil with Aaditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday said an all-party meeting will meet the Centre to discuss the issue of loudspeakers. The statement has come after an all-party meeting at the state level was held today in which it was decided that Maharashtra will not make new policy on the use of loudspeakers.

Speaking on the recent row over independent MP and MLA couple Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana's plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, State Home Minister said, "it's govt's responsibility to maintain law & order. Police will take action if somebody violates it."

"If Centre makes a national-level rule over loudspeakers, issues won't come up in states. It was decided that an all-party delegation will meet Centre & discuss this," he added.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also said, "It was decided in the meeting that a delegation will meet the Central Government and hold discussions over a solution to this issue (loudspeaker row in the state)."

ALSO READ | NCP leader seeks permission from Amit Shah to read Hanuman Chalisa, Namaz outside PM Modi's house

ALSO READ | Examining possibility of implementing Uniform Civil Code, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Latest India News