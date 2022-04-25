Uniform Civil Code a good step, open to implement it in Himachal: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh CM said the Uniform Civil Code a good step and the state might implement it.

Highlights He also commented on Aam Aadmi Party emerging as third political power in HP

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur called the Uniform Civil Code a "good step"

Himachal CM said the government is examining the concept to to implement it

Terming the Uniform Civil Code a "good step", Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the state government is examining the concept and open to implement it.

He also commented on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the third political player in the state where the assembly polls are scheduled later this year. "Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. AAP's style of politics will not work there. The state will not accept any third alternative," he told reporters at the Himachal Bhawan here.

The ruling BJP is facing a new challenger in AAP which had recently won the neighbouring state of Punjab.

Asked to comment on BJP-ruled Uttarakhand's willingness to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Thakur said,"UCC is a good step.

It is being examined in the state. We are open to implement it in Himachal Pradesh."

Also Read: No need for lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: CM Jairam Thakur

Latest India News