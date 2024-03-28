Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP appoints election in-charges, co-incharges for states, Union Territories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A worker paints BJPs symbol on a wall in preparation of campaigns for upcoming General Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: For the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (March 27) announced the election-in-charge and co-in-charge for several states and Union Territories.

Captain Abhimanyu has been appointed in charge for Assam, Nitin Nabin- Chhattisgarh, OP Dhankhad- Delhi, Dinesh Sharma- Maharashtra, M Chuba Ao- Meghalaya, Ajeet Ghopchade- Manipur, Devesh Kumar- Mizoram, Nalin Kohli- Nagaland, Abhay Patil- Telangana and Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura.

The party appointed Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma as the election in-charge for Maharashtra while former Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar has been appointed for Delhi.

For Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Nagaland, the party has appointed Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu and spokesperson Nalin Kohli, respectively. BJP Vice President M Chuba Ao has been made election in-charge for Meghalaya, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Gopchade for Manipur, Bihar MLC Devesh Kumar for Mizoram, Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil for Telangana, and Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura.

Here is the complete list of election co-incharges:

Shriraghunath Kulkarni- Andaman and Nicobar Alka Gujjar-Delhi Nalin Kumar Katil-Kerala Nirmal Kumar Surana- Maharashtra Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya- Maharashtra Sanjeev Chauraisa- Uttar Pradesh Ramesh Bidhuri- UP Sanjay Bhatia- UP

The party has appointed Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, and MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Sanjay Bhatia as co-incharges for Uttar Pradesh. Former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has been made co-incharge for Kerala while Raghunath Kulkarni has been appointed the co-incharge for Andaman and Nicobar, Alka Gurjar for Delhi, and Nirmal Kumar Surana and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya for Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha elections will be held across seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

