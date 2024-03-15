From Rajnath Singh to Gadkari, list of senior leaders BJP chose to field yet again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTOS BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari in parliament complex in New Delhi.

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen to maintain continuity by fielding a roster of senior leaders once again. The party's decision underscored a blend of experience and continuity in its electoral strategy. Among the notable figures set to return to the electoral battlefield is Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will seek re-election. His leadership in defence matters has been pivotal for the BJP, and his continued presence signals the party's confidence in his capabilities.

Another significant inclusion is Nitin Gadkari, a seasoned BJP leader known for his administrative prowess. Despite earlier speculation regarding his candidacy, Gadkari's name resurfaced on the party's candidate list, reaffirming his importance within the BJP's ranks.

The BJP's candidate selection also featured prominent names such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Rao Inderjit Singh. These experienced leaders bring a wealth of expertise to the electoral arena, further bolstering the BJP's campaign.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's inclusion in the candidate list comes amidst earlier uncertainties. His return to the electoral fray signified the party's recognition of his leadership credentials and the importance of his continued involvement in state politics.

Additionally, Trivendra Singh Rawat, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has been named as a candidate, adding depth to the BJP's roster of seasoned leaders. Rawat's inclusion reflects the party's commitment to showcasing a diverse array of experienced voices in the electoral process.

Overall, the BJP's decision to field senior leaders reaffirms its focus on stability, experience, and continuity in leadership as it gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Significant changes and benched incumbents

- Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda has been replaced by Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje in Bangalore North.

- Nalin Kumar Kateel has been benched in Dakshin Kannada in favour of Brijesh Chouta.

- Darshana Zardosh has been replaced by Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal in Surat.

- Karnataka saw the most incumbents benched, with 10 out of 20 names announced.

- Delhi witnessed veteran Yogendra Chandaulia replacing Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans in Delhi North West (SC), and Harsh Malhotra was named for Delhi East.

- Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar will seek re-election from Gurgaon and Faridabad, respectively.

- Pankaja Munde has been shifted to Raver, Maharashtra, amid dissatisfaction over the denial of candidacy, and Sudhir Mungantiwar will contest from Chandrapur.

- The party is yet to finalise Poonam Mahajan's candidacy for Mumbai North Central.

- In Haryana, Ashok Tanwar has been fielded in Sirsa (SC) instead of Sunita Duggal.

Remaining seats and state-wise candidates

- Five Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh have been announced, including Vivek Bunty Sahu taking on sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath in Chhindwara.

- Sitting MPs Shankar Lalwani (Indore) and Anil Firoziya (Ujjain) were renominated in Madhya Pradesh.

- BJP gave the ticket to sitting Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar for Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituencies.

With significant changes and strategic replacements, the BJP's second candidate list sets the stage for a dynamic electoral battle, as the party aims to consolidate its position and secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP shuffles candidates

The BJP has stirred the electoral pot by replacing at least 25 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) with fresh faces in its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The announcement, made on Wednesday, marks a significant shift in the party's electoral strategy.

Notable changes in Delhi

In the national capital, the BJP has introduced Harsh Malhotra as its candidate for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, replacing the incumbent Gautam Gambhir, the former cricketer. Furthermore, for the North West Delhi constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Caste, Yogendra Chandolia has been named as the candidate, replacing the current MP, Hans Raj Hans, a renowned singer.

Gujarat witnesses significant reshuffle

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, witnessed substantial changes as well. The BJP replaced five sitting MPs with new candidates. Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakore replaces Dipsinh Magansinh Rathod in Sabarkantha, while Nimuben Bambhania takes over from Bhartiben Dhirubhai Shiyal in Bhavnagar. Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa is the new face for the Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha seat, and Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal replaces Darshana Vikram Jardosh in Surat.

Haryana and Karnataka witness key nominations

In Haryana, the BJP dropped Sunita Duggal in favour of Ashok Tanwar for the Sirsa seat, while former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal. Karnataka saw five new faces introduced, including Basavaraj Kyavator for Koppal and B Sriramulu for Bellary, among others.

Further reshuffling across states

Similar changes were witnessed in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, indicating a comprehensive restructuring of the BJP's candidate lineup for the upcoming polls.

The BJP's decision to replace a significant number of sitting MPs with fresh candidates reflects the party's determination to rejuvenate its electoral prospects and adapt to changing political dynamics across various states ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

