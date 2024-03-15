Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mamata's TMC faces setback as Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari join BJP ahead polls

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BJP4INDIA Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mamata's TMC faces setbacks as Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari join the BJP.

In a significant blow to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), two of its Members of Parliament, Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari, officially crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Friday, ahead of the looming Lok Sabha elections.

Adhikari's defection

Dibyendu Adhikari, representing the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in Purba Medinipur district, joined the BJP, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. Adhikari, the younger sibling of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, decided to align with the BJP, signalling a major realignment of political forces in West Bengal.

Arjun Singh's return

Arjun Singh, the MP for Barrackpore, also made a return to the BJP fold after expressing dissatisfaction with the Trinamool Congress. Singh, who was denied a party ticket for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat despite currently holding it, cited his dissatisfaction as a primary reason for his decision to switch sides.

Backdrop of resignation

This development comes in the wake of Tapas Roy's resignation from the TMC. Roy, an old-timer and sitting MLA of the party, recently shifted his allegiance to the BJP. His departure was fueled by alleged lack of support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC leadership during an investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement.

Implications for TMC

The defection of Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari, along with Tapas Roy's resignation, underscores the growing challenges faced by the TMC ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. These defections not only weaken the party's strength but also signify a shifting political landscape in West Bengal, with the BJP emerging as a formidable contender.

