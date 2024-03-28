Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A shopkeeper shows brooches of different political parties on sale ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The nomination process for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states and Union territories in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The Election Commission issued the notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls, scheduled to be held on April 26, on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4. On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinized in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on April 6.

Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be held in the second phase. However, the notification for elections in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20. Fifteen assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Thirteen assembly segments of the constituency will go to the polls on April 26.

Constituencies going for polls in second phase

Kerala: 20 | Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram Karnataka: 14 | Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar,, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur Rajasthan: 13 | Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur Maharashtra: 08 | Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal - Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani Uttar Pradesh: 08 | Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura Madhya Pradesh: 07 | Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul Assam: 05 | Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon Bihar: 05 | Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka Chhattisgarh: 03 | Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker West Bengal: 03 | Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat Jammu and Kashmir: 01 | Udhampur Manipur: 01 | Outer Manipur Tripura: 01 | Tripura East

