Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. As many as 89 parliamentary seats across 12 states/UTs will go for polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 8:41 IST
Image Source : PTI A shopkeeper shows brooches of different political parties on sale ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The nomination process for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states and Union territories in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. The Election Commission issued the notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls, scheduled to be held on April 26, on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4. On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinized in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on April 6.

Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be held in the second phase. However, the notification for elections in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20. Fifteen assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Thirteen assembly segments of the constituency will go to the polls on April 26.

Constituencies going for polls in second phase

  1. Kerala: 20 | Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram
  2. Karnataka: 14 | Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar,, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur
  3. Rajasthan: 13 | Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur
  4. Maharashtra: 08 | Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal - Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
  5. Uttar Pradesh: 08 | Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
  6. Madhya Pradesh: 07 | Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
  7. Assam: 05 | Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon
  8. Bihar: 05 | Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka 
  9. Chhattisgarh: 03 | Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
  10. West Bengal: 03 | Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat 
  11. Jammu and Kashmir: 01 | Udhampur 
  12. Manipur: 01 | Outer Manipur
  13. Tripura: 01 | Tripura East

(With PTI inputs)

