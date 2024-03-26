Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases another list of 5 candidates for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu

Congress released the seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Tuesday (March 26). The party has declared four candidates from Chhattisgarh and just one from Tamil Nadu.

Shashi Singh from Surguja, Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Devendra Singh Yadav from Bilaspur, Biresh Thakur from Kanker in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, R Sudha will be contesting from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu.

Just a day earlier, the grand old party had announced the sixth list of candidates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.