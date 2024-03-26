Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases another list of 3 candidates for Rajasthan and Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced another list of candidates three from Rajasthan and Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has fielded Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli–Dholpur (SC), Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa and Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from Inner Manipur.

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

