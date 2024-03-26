Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases another list of 3 candidates for Rajasthan and Manipur

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     
The polling will be conducted in seven phases, starting April 19 and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 15:27 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced another list of candidates three from Rajasthan and Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has fielded Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli–Dholpur (SC), Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa and Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from Inner Manipur. 

The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.  The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

