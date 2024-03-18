Monday, March 18, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to visit 3 southern states today as BJP intensifies campaign
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to visit 3 southern states today as BJP intensifies campaign

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Updated on: March 18, 2024 8:28 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 19.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold election rallies in three southern states, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, today. The saffron party is aiming to better its 2019 performance in the upcoming polls. Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at its meeting on March 19 and give the final shape to it. The government on Sunday is learnt to have initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections by sending the Election Commission’s recommendation to President Droupadui Murmu. The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 in 102 seats. The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha polls: People banking hopes on Congress, party’s MP chief Patwari

    Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that the people in the state were looking at his party with hopes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as none of the “Modi ki Guarantee” has been fulfilled since 2014. “People in MP are disappointed and feeling dejected as promises and ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ have not been kept. They are looking at Congress with hopes,” the Congress leader told reporters. The polls in MP will be held in four phases – April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

     

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha polls: Over 100 all-women booths in Guwahati seat

    Assam's Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency will have more than 100 all-women polling stations during the upcoming general elections, a senior official said. Addressing a press conference, Guwahati's Returning Officer Sumit Sattawan said the constituency has more women voters than men, and the figure is likely to go up in the coming days. The Guwahati constituency, which will vote in the third phase on May 7, has 2,181 polling booths, spread across Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Goalpara districts.

  • Mar 18, 2024 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi to visit three southern states today | Check schedule

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in a mega South push.

    Here's PM Modi's schedule: 

    11:30 am: The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Telangana’s Jagtial.
    3:15 pm: PM Modi will visit Karnataka’s Shivamogga, where he is also set to also hold a public meeting.
    4:45 pm: The Prime Minister will visit Tamil Nadu. He will be holding a road show in Coimbatore. 

