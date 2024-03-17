Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi conduct 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' in Mumbai

Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
The Election Commission has announced the dates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will be held in seven phases across the country. PM Narendra Modi will attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu today while Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Mumbai.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2024 9:22 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi
Image Source : ANI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the dates now final for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the political rallies are only expected to be more extensive across the country. The Election Commission announced on Saturday that the general elections this year will be held in seven phases, like the 2019 elections, and laid down a detailed schedule for the polls beginning from April 19. The results of the massive elections will be out on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu today. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who culminated his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra yesterday, will address a mega rally in Mumbai today. Follow LIVE updates:

 

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Rahul Gandhi pays floral tribute at Gandhi Smarak Stambh in August Kranti Maidan, in Mumbai

    Maharastra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh in August Kranti Maidan, in Mumbai.

  • Mar 17, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begin 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and actor Swara Bhaskar began the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai.

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai

    Maharashtra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai as the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' will start shortly.

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi to address NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh today (March 17) and will attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting in Palnadu district, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday. Tawde, who addressed a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijayawada office, said the meeting which will be led by Modi will be held in Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu.

     

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    ED opened new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP sources

    ED opened a new case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP will hold a press conference on this matter this morning, AAP sources said.

  • Mar 17, 2024 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Uttar Pradesh: Posters of political parties being removed after implementation of Model Code of Conduct

    The posters of political parties were removed after the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced by the ECI and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented.

