Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi conduct 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' in Mumbai

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the dates now final for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the political rallies are only expected to be more extensive across the country. The Election Commission announced on Saturday that the general elections this year will be held in seven phases, like the 2019 elections, and laid down a detailed schedule for the polls beginning from April 19. The results of the massive elections will be out on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu today. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who culminated his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra yesterday, will address a mega rally in Mumbai today. Follow LIVE updates: