Liquor shops in MP can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm, district collectors to take final call

Liquor shops in the state of Madhya Pradesh can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm only, the state excise department has issued a circular to the district collectors instructing them to follow the time barrier. The final decision of opening of the liquor shops has been left with the collectors themselves.
Collectors of districts in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to decide on opening liquor shops from Monday by following the physical distancing norms and adopting other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A decision on opening these shops should be taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre for green, orange and red zones, an official from the state public relations department said. Passes for operating these shops will be issued only to the licensees and their employees, he said.
Madhya Pradesh Red Zones
- Indore
- Bhopal
- Ujjain
- Jabalpur
- Dhar
- Barwani
- East Nimar
- Dewas
- Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh Orange Zones
- Khargone
- Raisen
- Hoshangabad
- Ratlam
- Agar Malwa
- Mandsaur
- Sagar
- Shajapur
- Chhindwara
- Alirajpur
- Tikamgarh
- Shahdol
- Sheopur
- Dindori
- Burhanpur
- Harda
- Betul
- Vidisha
- Morena
Madhya Pradesh Green Zones
- Rewa
- Ashoknagar
- Rajgarh
- Shivpuri
- Anuppur
- Balaghat
- Bhind
- Chhatarpur
- Da oh
- Datia
- Guna
- Jhabua
- Katni
- Mandia
- Narsinghpur
- Nee much
- Panna
- Satna
- Sehore
- Seoni
- Sid hi
- Umaria
- Singrauli
- Niwari