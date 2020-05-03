Liquor shops in MP can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm, district collectors to take final call

Liquor shops in the state of Madhya Pradesh can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm only, the state excise department has issued a circular to the district collectors instructing them to follow the time barrier. The final decision of opening of the liquor shops has been left with the collectors themselves.

Collectors of districts in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to decide on opening liquor shops from Monday by following the physical distancing norms and adopting other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A decision on opening these shops should be taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre for green, orange and red zones, an official from the state public relations department said. Passes for operating these shops will be issued only to the licensees and their employees, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Red Zones

Indore Bhopal Ujjain Jabalpur Dhar Barwani East Nimar Dewas Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Orange Zones

Khargone Raisen Hoshangabad Ratlam Agar Malwa Mandsaur Sagar Shajapur Chhindwara Alirajpur Tikamgarh Shahdol Sheopur Dindori Burhanpur Harda Betul Vidisha Morena

Madhya Pradesh Green Zones

Rewa Ashoknagar Rajgarh Shivpuri Anuppur Balaghat Bhind Chhatarpur Da oh Datia Guna Jhabua Katni Mandia Narsinghpur Nee much Panna Satna Sehore Seoni Sid hi Umaria Singrauli Niwari

