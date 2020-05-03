Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Liquor shops in MP can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm, district collectors to take final call

Liquor shops in MP can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm, district collectors to take final call

Liquor shops in the state of Madhya Pradesh can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm only, the state excise department has issued a circular to the district collectors instructing them to follow the time barrier. The final decision of opening of the liquor shops has been left with the collectors themselves. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bhopal Published on: May 03, 2020 9:46 IST
Liquor shops in MP can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm, district collectors to take final call

Liquor shops in MP can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm, district collectors to take final call

Liquor shops in the state of Madhya Pradesh can be opened between 7 am and 7 pm only, the state excise department has issued a circular to the district collectors instructing them to follow the time barrier. The final decision of opening of the liquor shops has been left with the collectors themselves. 

Collectors of districts in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to decide on opening liquor shops from Monday by following the physical distancing norms and adopting other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A decision on opening these shops should be taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre for green, orange and red zones, an official from the state public relations department said. Passes for operating these shops will be issued only to the licensees and their employees, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Red Zones

  1. Indore
  2. Bhopal
  3. Ujjain
  4. Jabalpur
  5. Dhar
  6. Barwani
  7. East Nimar
  8. Dewas
  9. Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Orange Zones

  1. Khargone
  2. Raisen
  3. Hoshangabad
  4. Ratlam
  5. Agar Malwa
  6. Mandsaur
  7. Sagar
  8. Shajapur
  9. Chhindwara
  10. Alirajpur
  11. Tikamgarh
  12. Shahdol
  13. Sheopur
  14. Dindori
  15. Burhanpur
  16. Harda
  17. Betul
  18. Vidisha
  19. Morena

Madhya Pradesh Green Zones

  1. Rewa
  2. Ashoknagar
  3. Rajgarh
  4. Shivpuri
  5. Anuppur
  6. Balaghat
  7. Bhind
  8. Chhatarpur
  9. Da oh
  10. Datia
  11. Guna
  12. Jhabua
  13. Katni
  14. Mandia
  15. Narsinghpur
  16. Nee much
  17. Panna
  18. Satna 
  19. Sehore
  20. Seoni
  21. Sid hi
  22. Umaria 
  23. Singrauli
  24. Niwari

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X