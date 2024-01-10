India plans to build new airport at Lakshadweep's Minicoy for military, civilian aircraft amid Maldives row

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Lakshadweep Airport

Lakshadweep tourism: Amid the diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives over the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now considering the development of a new airfield in the Minicoy Islands. This airfield is envisioned to be capable of accommodating not only commercial aircraft but also military ones, including fighter jets.

A massive controversy had erupted last week following derogatory remarks by the deputy minister of Maldives and other ministers who made racist remarks thrown at India, while also mocking PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and his attempt to promote tourism in the island Union Territory of India.

Indian Air Force to lead operations from Minicoy's airfield

"The plan is to have a joint airfield that would be capable of operating fighter jets, military transport planes and commercial aircraft," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The sources further said that the proposals for developing a new airfield in the Minicoy Islands have been presented to the government in the past. However, the current initiative to establish a joint-use defence airfield has been rejuvenated recently and is actively advancing.

The establishment of the airfield is expected to stimulate tourism in the union territory, while concurrently enhancing surveillance capabilities over the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean region.

The proposal for the development of the airfield at the Minicoy Islands was first given by the Indian Coast Guard. As per the present proposal, the Indian Air Force would lead the operations from Minicoy.

Minicoy airport to boost tourism

The Minicoy airport, once operational, would offer the defence forces the ability to expand their surveillance coverage in the Arabian Sea. Additionally, the airport is anticipated to boost tourism in the region, as outlined in the government's plans.

Currently, there is only one airstrip in the island territory, located in Agatti, and it may impose limitations on the types of aircraft that can be accommodated.

What led to the issue?

The island territory has been the centre of discussion and attraction since the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi there last week. Politicians in the Maldives' ruling party have been trying to criticise India's plans to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist attraction and have tweeted against India. Ministers made racist remarks at India, while also mocking PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and his attempt to promote tourism in the island Union Territory of India.

Maldives deputy cabinet ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their remarks against PM Modi, which triggered a massive backlash. Shiuna made derogatory remarks against PM Modi on social media platform X. The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Following their remarks, the Maldives government suspended three ministers.

The Maldivian government distanced itself from the remarks made by the leaders stating that “opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives”.

Following the remarks by the Maldivian ministers, there was immense backlash on social media. India’s one of the biggest online travel platforms EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to the Maldives amid the ongoing row.

Several personalities condemned the comments made from the other side and advocated visiting Lakshadweep and other Indian islands, which also have picturesque views. People on social media urged the citizens to boycott visiting Maldives as tourists and visit Indian islands instead. Several flight tickets to Maldives were reportedly cancelled.

(With ANI inputs)

