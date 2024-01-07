'Sorry Maldives, I have my own Lakshadweep': Several Indians cancel visit after Male ministers insult PM

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi recently visited Lakshadweep island.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep, a major uproar erupted in neighbouring Maldives, wherein top ministers are making insulting comments against the Indian leader. Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, while commenting on the photos of PM Modi, dubbed him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’. Her critical comments came as India has maintained good relations with Israel even though it is engaged in the ongoing war against Hamas. India, however, since the start of the conflict has helped Palestine, sending humanitarian aid and has actively advocated two-state solutions.

“What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives,” Shiuna tweeted. However, she deleted the post soon after she got a befitting reply from the Indian users.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIAA screengrab of a now-deleted tweet of Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts.

Story so far

It is worth mentioning, that PM Narendra Modi, on January 4, shared some pictures of his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Without mentioning a single word on Maldives, the Prime Minister praised the beauty of Lakshadweep and said: "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..."

However, several Maldives ministers took this as an offence and started pouring nasty remarks against Indians. Several of the ministers even claimed that Indian beaches could not meet the cleanliness level of the Maldives beaches. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez, a Council member of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) wrote on X.

Several cancelled Maldives tour: "Sorry Maldives, I have my own Lakshadweep"

Notably, Maldives, an island nation, is mainly dependent on tourism. A large number of Indian tourists also visit the nation amid the fact the country is blessed with natural beauty. However, after the tension erupted following PM Modi's visit to Lakshadeep, several Indians including Bollywood stars have cancelled their visit to the neighbouring nation."Sorry Maldives, I have my own Lakshadweep. I am Aatmanirbhar," wrote an X user sharing the screengrabs of the tour. "Had a 3-week booking worth ₹5 lacs from 1st Feb 2024 at Palms Retreat, Fulhadhoo, Maldives. Cancelled it immediately after their Ministers became racists," commented another user.

It is worth mentioning ever since pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu after his surprise victory in September's presidential election, the relations between New Delhi and Male posied a new low. In fact, he ordered to withdrawal of Indian military presence from the island nation-- in an attempt to woo Beijing. Now, the critical comments against the PM would deteriorate the relations further.

Also Read: Maldives newly elected President again vows to remove Indian troops, says will have no foreign military