Ladakh: Police rescue stranded German tourist after trekking expedition in Leh

Follow us on Image Source : ADGP LADAKH POLICE/X The German tourist identified as Cristo was rescued by Ladakh police

A stranded tourist from Germany by police from a remote area in southern Ladakh after the latter fell sick during a trekking expedition and had to make a distress call, officials informed on Sunday.

The tourist was identified as German national named Cristo, who was rescued by police from Nurbo Sumdo in Nyoma subdivision, located 75 km from Korzok near the border with Himachal Pradesh on Saturday evening.

In a video shared by Ladakh police, the German tourist praised his rescuers and said that he suddenly fell sick in the midst of his trekking expedition, after which he unable to arrange a horse for his return and decided to make a distress call for help.

Cristo described the people of Ladakh as "friendly and nice" and further commented that the police rescue team was very helpful as there were no roads leading back. Meanwhile, the police said that they received information about the tourist on September 19.

A police team from Nyoma police station was set up to launch the rescue mission. After the rescue, Cristo is now under care at the Public Health Centre in Nyoma.

"This underscores our commitment to your safety and well-being," said the police on social media platform X.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'Not even one square inch of land...': Ladakh LG on Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'Chinese occupation'

Latest India News