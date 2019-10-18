50 people arrested for trafficking labourers in 3 Odisha districts

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 50 people arrested in Odisha

At least 50 agents were arrested for allegedly trafficking labourers in three districts of Odisha. According to the police, the accused were arrested during simultaneous drives in Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts late on Thursday.

Commenting on the incident, DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma said 50 agents and middlemen have been arrested in specific cases.

He said an investigation is underway to trace their links in the trafficking ring.

Last week, at least 41 middlemen were arrested in Balangir and Nuapada districts for allegedly trafficking labourers to other states.

