50 people arrested for trafficking labourers in 3 Odisha districts

Last week, at least 41 middlemen were arrested in Balangir and Nuapada districts for allegedly trafficking labourers to other states.

October 18, 2019
At least 50 agents were arrested for allegedly trafficking labourers in three districts of Odisha. According to the police, the accused were arrested during simultaneous drives in Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts late on Thursday.

Commenting on the incident, DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma said 50 agents and middlemen have been arrested in specific cases.

"In our sustained drive against illegal labour trafficking, simultaneous drives launched last night in Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts. 50 agents and middlemen arrested in specific cases," said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma in a tweet.

He said an investigation is underway to trace their links in the trafficking ring.

Last week, at least 41 middlemen were arrested in Balangir and Nuapada districts for allegedly trafficking labourers to other states.

