Non-Kashmiri labourer killed by terrorists in Valley

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Labourer from Chhattisgarh killed by terrorists in Kashmir Valley

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, where the non-Kashmiri labourer was called out by the militants and was shot at multiple times, from a close range. According to reports, the labourer used to work in a brick kiln in Kakpura village.

This is the second killing of a non-Kashmiri worker in the valley this week. On Monday night, a driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shirmal village of Shopian district.

A cordon and started search operation was launched to catch the killers.

The family of the labourer is also living in Kashmir, the police said, as they launched the operation in the Valley.

Also Read | J&K: Apple truck driver killed by terrorists in Shopian

Also Read | 3 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Anantnag