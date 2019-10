Image Source : FILE Truck driver from Rajasthan shot and killed in J&K

A truck driver from Rajasthan was shot and killed by suspected militants in Sheermal village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday. He was loading apples when the incident took place.

Suspected militants also set on fire his truck.

Sources say it was a joint group of militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Police have cordoned off the area and search operation is on.

Also Read | Six men loot bank in Jharkhand at gunpoint