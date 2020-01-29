After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet bars Kunal Kamra from flying over heckling video

After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet has decided to bar stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airlines over alleged heckling of journalist Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo plane. IndiGo had suspended Kamra for six months. After Indigo, Air India, a state-owned airline also announced the barring of Kamra “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”.

"In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behaviour onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," SpiceJet tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, IndiGo announced its decision to not fly with Kunal Kamra for six months. IndiGo, in its tweet, had termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers "to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard".

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," the airlines had said in a tweet.

The airline has advised passengers to refrain from indulging in "personal slander" whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was tagged by IndiGo airlines in the tweet along with the ministry's official handle, has urged other airlines to follow suit.

Soon after Indigo suspended Kunal Kamra from flying, the comedian took to Twitter and responded to IndiGo’s move by taking a dig at the government’s bid to divest Air India.

Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you...

In a statement on his Twitter handle, Kunal Kamra said: "Today I met Arnab Goswami in a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call. I waited for his so-called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his 'Journalism'. He refused to answer any questions, he called me 'mentally unstable'."

