After IndiGo, Air India bars Kunal Kamra from flying after heckling video

Air India has decided to bar stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airlines over alleged heckling of journalist Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo plane. The state-owned airline's decision comes after IndiGo airlines announced the barring of Kamra for six months.

"In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," Air India said in a tweet Tuesday night.

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

Earlier, IndiGo announced its decision to not fly with Kunal Kamra for six months.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," the airlines had said in a tweet.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the statement further read.