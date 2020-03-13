Kuldeep Sengar sentenced 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape victim's father

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been sentenced to ten years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father. While sentencing them, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said, "There can be no denying that rule of law was broken. Sengar was a public functionary and had to maintain the rule of law. The way the crime has been committed, it does not call for leniency."

Last week, a Delhi court convicted him and several others of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the victim's father in judicial custody.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is already serving a life term in the Unnao rape case, as per a sentence handed down in December last year.

Sengar and his brother Atul has been directed to give 10 lakh compensation to family of the victim for loss of their father. "There are four minor children involved, three girls and one boy. They have also been uprooted from native place," the judge said.

Seven people, including Sengar, his brother and two police personnel, were held guilty for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy, earlier this month.

The case pertains to the death of rape survivor's father in custody on April 9, 2018. It was alleged that he was assaulted following a quarrel with some of the accused in the case.

He was taken to the police station and then framed for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm. Pursuant to this, he was sent to custodial remand, during which he died.

The case was transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the Supreme Court's directions in August last year. Both the death and illegal firearm case was later clubbed by the court.

During the arguments on sentencing on March 12, Sengar had told the court that he should be "hanged and acid poured into his eyes if he has done anything wrong".

The former MLA had also raped the daughter of the deceased in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district and was sent to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life", last year.

