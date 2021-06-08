Fire breaks out at highrise in Kolkata's Park Street

Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
Fire broke out at a multi-storied building in central Kolkata's Park Street area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

Kolkata Published on: June 08, 2021 15:59 IST
Fire broke out at a multi-storied building in central Kolkata's Park Street area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Four fire tenders were fighting the blaze at the fourth floor of Apeejay House, they said. There was no one on that floor during the incident as the offices were closed due to the ongoing lockdown, they added.

However, the employees of a bank that is located on another floor of the building were evacuated safely, officials said.

"The fire broke out around 2.40 pm. The cause is yet to be ascertained," an officer of the Fire Department said.

