KK Aggarwal, eminent cardiologist and former IMA president, dies of Covid

Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of COVID-19. According to a statement posted on his Twitter handle, he died at 11.30 pm on Monday after a lengthy battle with Covid. He was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi and was on ventilator support since last week.

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said.

A prominent face of the medical fraternity in the country, Aggarwal, 62, had served as the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Aggarwal, a cardiologist, also headed the Heart Care Foundation of India.

The Padma Shri award winner (2010) dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. "Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives," the statement said.

"He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the family said.

