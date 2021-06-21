Follow us on Image Source : KIREN RIJIJU TWITTER 'Don't fall prey to rumours': Kiren Rijiju appeals to take Covid vaccine on Yoga Day

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called for making yoga an integral part of everyday lives. Speaking to India TV, Rijiju said that the significance of Yoga has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that Yoga is a wonderful gift for all as is the path to wellness and healing both mind and body.

Rijiju said that Yoga is more than exercises that "keeps us fit". "It should be made part of our curriculum. Yoga is an immortal gift from India to the world," he said.

Rijiju noted that International Yoga Day 2021 is being celebrated at a juncture when India and the world are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged the people to come out of their homes and take Covid-19 vaccines.

"Relevance of yoga has increased in the present times. Regular practice of yogasana strengthens body immunity as well as the mind," he said.

He said that India is among the list of few countries that have domestically developed vaccines against Covid-19.

"Vaccine is an important weapon in the war against Corona...it can help in controlling the outbreak... ," he said and urged the public not to fall prey to any rumours.

Earlier on Sunday, Rijiju announced the launch of 25 Fit India Yoga Centres. With the launch of these yoga centres, Rijiju said that more people will find a reason to take up yoga as a way of a fit life.

The theme for the seventh International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for wellness'. In response to India's initiatives, the United Nations has declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

READ MORE: Yoga a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

READ MORE: Centralised free Covid vaccination policy for all adults kicks off

Latest India News