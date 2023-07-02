Sunday, July 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Weather update: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days | DETAILS

Weather update: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days | DETAILS

Kerala rains: The weather department has announced an orange alert for Kannur and Kasargod districts from Monday to Wednesday. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: July 02, 2023 12:03 IST
Kerala rains, Kerala rain news, Kerala rain alert, Kerala rain TODAY, Kerala heavy rainfall in next
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Weather update: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days | DETAILS

Kerala weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Kerala will witness heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next five days. This is due to the intensification of southwest monsoon in the state.

The weather department has announced an orange alert for Kannur and Kasargod districts from Monday to Wednesday. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.

The IMD, however, predicted that there will be extremely high rain falls in Kozhikode district on Wednesday and rainfall above 204.4 mm is expected in the district.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked the public to be extremely cautious as there are possibilities of flash floods and landslides. The KSDMA has also asked people living near the coasts to be prepared to shift to relief camps if rains intensifies and situation turns worse.

Fishermen are also directed not to venture into the sea in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep till Wednesday (July 5).

(With agencies inputs) 

Related Stories
Kerala: Amit Shah chairs 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Amit Shah chairs 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram

Stray dog menace Kerala: 'Can't be solved by killing dogs', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Stray dog menace Kerala: 'Can't be solved by killing dogs', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government removes Governor Arif Mohd Khan as Chancellor of Kalamandalam deemed university

Kerala government removes Governor Arif Mohd Khan as Chancellor of Kalamandalam deemed university

Kerala HC refuses to stop march to Raj Bhavan

Kerala HC refuses to stop march to Raj Bhavan

ALSO READ: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Kerala, issues yellow alerts for several districts

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News