Kerala rainfall alert: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala on June 27. The weather forecasting agency has also issued yellow alerts for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an 'Orange' alert was issued in the Idukki district for tomorrow.

