Kerala weather: Heavy rain lashes parts of Thiruvananthapuram, IMD issues Yellow alert in all districts

Kerala weather: Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Thiruvananthapuram city today (September 29). This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall and issued a yellow alert in all districts of Kerala for Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 27), the Met department announced that conditions were slowly becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southeast monsoon from the country on September 25.

An official statement from the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Friday predicted light to very heavy rainfall over several areas of South India from September 29 to October 1.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on 29. Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe from September 29 to October 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka and Kerala today,” it said.

The official statement from the Met Department also forecasted light to heavy rainfall over Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from September 29 to October 1.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on September 29- 1," it said.

