ISRO chief urges people to take part in Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to celebrate historic lunar landing

People willing to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz can fill the application form and take the quiz through MyGov portal.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2023 12:08 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO Chief S Somanath message to all Indians

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath has urged all Indian citizens to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to honour India's amazing space exploration journey and to celebrate the historic lunar landing. The top performers in the quiz will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh cash prizes.

People willing to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz need to create an account on MyGov portal and will have to participate in a timed quiz that consists of 10 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. Participants will get a certificate of appreciation that can be downloaded from the Mygov portal. 

"India is on the moon! Hear a special message from the ISRO Chief to all Indians: Participate in the #Chandrayaan3MahaQuiz exclusively on MyGov portal.  Let's celebrate this historic lunar landing together," ISRO wrote on 'X'.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz Award Money

  • The top performer in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz will get a cash prize of one lakh rupees. 
  • The second-best performer in the quiz will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000.
  • The third best performer in the will Chandrayaan-3 quiz be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
  • The next 100 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each.
  • The next 200 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.

