ISRO chief urges people to take part in Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to celebrate historic lunar landing

ISRO Chief S Somanath message to all Indians

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath has urged all Indian citizens to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to honour India's amazing space exploration journey and to celebrate the historic lunar landing. The top performers in the quiz will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh cash prizes.

People willing to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz need to create an account on MyGov portal and will have to participate in a timed quiz that consists of 10 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. Participants will get a certificate of appreciation that can be downloaded from the Mygov portal.

"India is on the moon! Hear a special message from the ISRO Chief to all Indians: Participate in the #Chandrayaan3MahaQuiz exclusively on MyGov portal. Let's celebrate this historic lunar landing together," ISRO wrote on 'X'.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz Award Money

The top performer in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz will get a cash prize of one lakh rupees.

The second-best performer in the quiz will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

The third best performer in the will Chandrayaan-3 quiz be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The next 100 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each.

The next 200 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.

