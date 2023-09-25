ISRO chief urges people to take part in Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to celebrate historic lunar landing

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath has urged all Indian citizens to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to honour India's amazing space exploration journey and to celebrate the historic lunar landing. The top performers in the quiz will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh cash prizes.
People willing to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz need to create an account on MyGov portal and will have to participate in a timed quiz that consists of 10 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. Participants will get a certificate of appreciation that can be downloaded from the Mygov portal.
"India is on the moon! Hear a special message from the ISRO Chief to all Indians: Participate in the #Chandrayaan3MahaQuiz exclusively on MyGov portal. Let's celebrate this historic lunar landing together," ISRO wrote on 'X'.
Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz Award Money
- The top performer in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz will get a cash prize of one lakh rupees.
- The second-best performer in the quiz will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000.
- The third best performer in the will Chandrayaan-3 quiz be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
- The next 100 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each.
- The next 200 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.
