Kerala: Teenage girl kills self after being harassed by man she met online

A 16-year-old girl from Kerala's Badiyadka died after consuming poison on Monday. According to the police, the girl last week consumed poinson after facing alleged harassment from a man she befriended on social media.

The high school student was found unconscious from the effects of poison inside her house in Badiyadka last Tuesday evening, the police officials said.

Despite being in critical condition and being transferred to a hospital in Bengaluru, she was brought back to a hospital in Mangalore as her health showed no improvement.

The officials siad whe has died around 2 o'clock on Monday morning and the body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at a government hospital.

The girl's family alleged that she consumed poison due to the constant harassment by the young man she met on social media.

The police said they had recieved a complaint from her family earlier and arrested the accused, 24-year-old Anwar, in connection with the incident. Another man - named Sahil - was also arrested from the limits of Kumbla police station for colluding with Anwar.

"We had tried to end the relationship between Anwar and the girl when we discovered it. We also warned Anwar and blocked his phone number from my daughter's mobile phone," the girl's father revealed.

Police said Anwar was arrested in Bengaluru and a thorough investigation has been initiated into the incident.

