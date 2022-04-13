Orange alert issued in Idukki district amidst heavy rain in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kerala has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts since the last week.

An orange alert was issued in the Idukki district of Kerela by the Central Meteorological Department (CMD) on Wednesday. Currently, the state is facing heavy rainfall.

The CMD has predicted very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours in the district. The heavy rains are due to the impact of a cyclone that formed off the southern coast of Tamil Nadu. Kerala has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts since the last week.

The summer showers would be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds which would prove dangerous, the department said and advised the public to be extra-vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

An orange alert is issued when the weather condition is marked by strong winds and heavy rains.

