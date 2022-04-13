Wednesday, April 13, 2022
     
  Orange alert issued in Idukki district amidst heavy rain in Kerala

The CMD has predicted very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours in the district.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Idukki Published on: April 13, 2022 16:45 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

 Kerala has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts since the last week. 

An orange alert was issued in the Idukki district of Kerela by the Central Meteorological Department (CMD) on Wednesday. Currently, the state is facing heavy rainfall.

The CMD has predicted very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours in the district. The heavy rains are due to the impact of a cyclone that formed off the southern coast of Tamil Nadu. Kerala has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts since the last week. 

The summer showers would be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds which would prove dangerous, the department said and advised the public to be extra-vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

An orange alert is issued when the weather condition is marked by strong winds and heavy rains.

