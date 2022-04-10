Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Delhi: Orange alert issued for 'severe heatwave' today.

Earlier, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree C on Apr 21, 2017

IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Sunday (April 10) as the severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital.

According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday (April 9), which has been the hottest day in five years.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its warning mentioned that this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

On Friday (April 8), the maximum temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram.

The maximum temperature in Haryana's Faridabad was at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

(With agencies inputs)

