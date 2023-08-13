Kerala: Nurse gives rabies shot to child with fever, sacked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image for representation

In a shocking incident, a nurse allegedly gave a rabies vaccination to a child feverish child in Angamally near Ernakulam following which she was terminated from duty on Sunday.

The incident took place on August 11 when the child was awaiting a blood test. The state Health Department, which had ordered a probe, decided today to terminate the services of the nurse who was working on contract at the hospital.

Police said the child was waiting alone in front of the laboratory while the parents went to complete some procedural formalities including paying the bills. "It seems like the nurse mistook her for another child waiting for an anti-rabies vaccine and gave her the jab," police said.

However, the parents have decided not to file a police complaint in this regard. "We took the statement of the parents. They have consulted the doctors and since there were no side effects from receiving the rabies vaccine, they have decided not to file a complaint," police said.

The child was kept under observation and her health is now stable, police added.

