Kerala: American national sitting at beach, allegedly gang-raped, 2 held

Kerala: An American woman was allegedly raped by two men. According to the police, the woman had arrived in India recently and was staying at an ashram. Following this, an FIR has been registered under various sections, including 376D (gangrape) and 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping same woman), of the IPC.

"The arrest of the men is yet to be recorded. They are presently in custody," an officer of Karunagappally police station said. As per the information provided by the police, the 44-year-old woman was gang-raped on July 31 when she was sitting alone at a beach near the ashram were she was currently staying.

As per the woman's complaint, the two men offered her cigarettes when she was sitting at the beach. When she refused, they offered her rum.

Following this, she became intoxicated after drinking the alcohol. The accused then put her between them on a bike and took her to a nearby vacant house. There, she was gang-raped repeatedly, police said.

The woman had lodged a complaint on the night of August 1. She had arrived in Kerala on July 22, they said.