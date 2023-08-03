Four Karnataka cops arrested in Kerala for allegedly taking bribe from cheating case accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Four Karnataka cops arrested in Kerala

Kerala Police arrested four cops from Karnataka for allegedly accepting bribes from an accused in a cheating case registered in Kochi. According to officials, the arrested personnel include an inspector and three junior officers. They were held in Kochi and nearly Rs 4 lakh cash was recovered from them on Wednesday, police said.

The detained officers, attached to the Whitefield Police Station in Karnataka, arrived in the state to investigate a Rs 26 million cheating case involving four people from Kerala. Two of the accused in the case are from Malappuram, while the other two are from Palluruthi.

What's the matter?

According to a senior police officer, Karnataka policemen arrested two of the accused in the case from Malappuram and allegedly wanted Rs three lakh as a bribe after calling one of the accused's relatives on the phone.

The accused was released after taking the money and making him sign on some papers, he said. Similarly, they also allegedly demanded and accepted around Rs one lakh from another accused as a bribe, the officer said.

"They were waiting for the rest of the amount when we nabbed them from Athani near Nedumbassery here based on a tip-off. We recovered Rs 3.95 lakh in cash from their possession," he added.

Case filed against detained cops

It should be mentioned here that the case was registered under various sections of IPC but their arrest was yet to be recorded. According to reports, the Kerala police sought a legal opinion on the recording of the arrest of the cops from the neighbouring state.

(With PTI inputs)

