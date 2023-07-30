Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala Police apologises after 5-year-old raped, killed, says 'Sorry Daughter'

The Kerala Police on Saturday posted an apology on social media platform X, earlier known as Twitter, after the body of a five-year-old girl was found in a dump in Kerala's Kochi district.

The tweet read, "Sorry daughter #keralapolice." The post written in Malyalam said, "Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested."

The girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death after being abducted on Friday (July 28) by a migrant worker from her house. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva on Saturday. The accused person was arrested later in the day.

The police nabbed the labourer hailing from Bihar after a CCTV analysis. He was staying in a room on the first floor of the building where the child's family resided. Earlier in the day, locals informed the police of seeing the child with the migrant worker near the market area on Friday.

Police rushed to the spot, searched the area along with the locals, and recovered the girl's body. People said the land behind the market is an isolated area and is also a waste dump site.

Opposition slams Kerala Police

The Opposition Congress slammed the Kerala Police and alleged that there were lapses on their part in tracing the child. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan said the child was inside Aluva town itself and was not found on time.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran urged the government to provide appropriate compensation to the family of the child. Meanwhile, state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb rejected the charges and said there were no lapses on behalf of the investigators.

