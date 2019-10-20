Image Source : ANI Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Lucknow Police recovers blood-stained clothes from suspects

The Lucknow police received inputs about 2 suspects, Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed in connection with Kamlesh Tiwari murder case on Sunday.

The two suspects were staying at Hotel Khalsa in Lucknow. The officers recovered a saffron-coloured garment and a towel with bloodstains was found in room.

The hotel manager after seeing the CCTV footage on TV checked the IDs and quickly informed the police.

The Hindu Mahasabha chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow on Friday. The incident was reported at Tiwari's office in the city, where two people barged in holding a box of sweets. According to media reports, the miscreants hid a pistol and a knife inside the box, with which they attacked Tiwari.

Both the miscreants fled the spot soon after the incident. The Hindu Mahasabha leader was rushed to Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had revoked the National Security Act (NSA) slapped on the right-wing leader. Tiwari was in news recently for giving a controversial remark involving Prophet Muhammad.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | One arrested in Maharashtra in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case