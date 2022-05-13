Friday, May 13, 2022
     
Scindia responds to netizens' complaints on 'ridiculous' boarding card rule | Here's what happened

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about a few airlines that are charging extra money to issue a boarding pass, for passengers who do not have a web check-in.   

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2022 21:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday responded to a Twitter user's complaint about a rule on boarding cards that she felt was 'ridiculous'. The union minister promised that he would examine this as soon as possible. 

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about a few airlines that are charging extra money to issue a boarding pass, for passengers who do not have a web check-in. Several airlines, including Spicejet and IndiGo had done this, noted netizens. 

When a user tagged Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he responded. 

Take a look at Netizen's fury over the issue:

 

