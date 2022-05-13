Scindia responds to netizens' complaints on 'ridiculous' boarding card rule | Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday responded to a Twitter user's complaint about a rule on boarding cards that she felt was 'ridiculous'. The union minister promised that he would examine this as soon as possible.

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about a few airlines that are charging extra money to issue a boarding pass, for passengers who do not have a web check-in. Several airlines, including Spicejet and IndiGo had done this, noted netizens.

When a user tagged Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he responded.

Take a look at Netizen's fury over the issue:

ALSO READ | Air passenger traffic returning to pre-pandemic level, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

Latest India News