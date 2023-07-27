Jharkhand: Woman stripped, tied to tree over love affair; 4 held

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE 4 arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih

A 26-year-old woman was stripped, thrashed and tied to a tree in Jharkhand’s Giridih district over a love affair, the police said on Thursday.

The woman was first thrashed and stripped and then tied to the tree after which she was rescued by the police and admitted to a local hospital.

Four accused persons, including her lover, his father, mother, and stepmother, have been arrested, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday in a village in the Saria police station area.

The police said that the accused persons hatched a conspiracy to teach the woman a lesson after discovering about her alleged love affair.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had a love affair with a man. However, his father and his father's two wives hatched a conspiracy to teach the woman a lesson. Accordingly, they asked the man to call her to his residence on Wednesday night,” Bagodar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam said.

They took her to the forest after she reached their house.

“She was thrashed and her clothes torn off. Then, the woman was tied to a tree with pieces of her torn clothes, and left there assuming that she would die overnight,” the police official said.

After being rescued, the woman narrated the incident to the police.

Based on her statement, the four have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, he added.

Two women paraded naked in Manipur

The shocking incident of crime against women comes days after a video, shot on May 4, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur went viral. The Manipur video shocked the entire country as demands for the strictest punishment for the accused persons grew. The issue also reached the political corridors, thus rocking the Parliament with the Opposition demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the entire Manipur situation.

PM Modi, on the first day of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 20, had assured the nation that the perpetrators in the video would not be spared.

The Parliament session has witnessed each day, with a deadlock between the government and the Opposition over the Manipur issue.

(With PTI inputs)

