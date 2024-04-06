Jharkhand: 15 workers kept under medical observation after fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Jharkhand: At least 15 workers have been kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant in Jharkhand, an official informed. This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, he said.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said. The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.

“There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control,” the official said.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Massive fire breaks out in power distribution company as thick black smoke fills air | VIDEO