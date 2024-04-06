Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Jharkhand: 15 workers kept under medical observation after fire breaks out at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 14:12 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Jharkhand: At least 15 workers have been kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning at SAIL's Bokaro steel plant in Jharkhand, an official informed. This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, he said.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said. The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.

“There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control,” the official said.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added.

