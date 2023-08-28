Jharkhand: Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, 1 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE he seized spirits were meant for making illicit liquor, they added. A case was lodged and a further investigation was underway, police said.

Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district and one person was arrested, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, excise officials and personnel of the Chatarpur police station raided Kaul village on Sunday and seized 12,000 litres of spirits, they said.

A person, identified as Madan Vishwakarma, was arrested in the raid, they said. The seized spirits were meant for making illicit liquor, they added. A case was lodged and a further investigation was underway, police said.

Earlier, security personnel busted a camp of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in a forest area in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about the activities of Maoists leaders in forests near Vangram, Ulibera and Gitilipi villages, a joint team of police and other security forces launched an operation in the bordering areas of West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and Khunti districts on Saturday, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

During the course of the exercise, it busted the camp and recovered several items of daily use, including rice, pulses, shoes and batteries, he said.

The operation is part of a massive combing exercise launched by the security personnel on January 11, following intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, and others in the core Kolhan area, the SP added.

