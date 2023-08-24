Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Jharkhand: Six vehicles torched, two private firm's employees assaulted by Maoists in Palamu district

Palamu (Jharkhand) Updated on: August 24, 2023 11:21 IST
Jharkhand NEWS, Six vehicles torched in palamu, two private firm employees assaulted, Maoists, Jhark
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Vehicles were torched in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Jharkhand news: At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a senior police officer informed today (August 23).

The incident took place in the Haldiya Ghati area under the Chhatarpur Police Station limits which is around 220 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Wednesday (August 23) evening, he said.

Around 15 Maoists reached at the road construction site and beat up two clerks of the company, Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told media.

"Maoists also torched six vehicles, including trucks, engaged in the road construction," he said, adding that it was suspected that Maoists conducted the attack on the site for levy.

"We are investigating the case and an operation has been initiated to nab the Maoists involved in the crime," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

