Jharkhand: Technical institutes, schools to organise live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing

Jharkhand's leading technological institutions and several schools are preparing to organize live streaming of the ISRO's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's soft landing to ignite a passion for space exploration among budding scientists. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates

Officials stated that preparations have been made for the live streaming by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (NIAMT), and other institutions.

The Lander Module (LM) of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3, the third Moon mission is expected to touch down close to the Moon's south pole at 6:04 PM on August 3, 2023.

IIT-ISM deputy director Dheeraj Kumar told PTI, “We will conduct live streaming of the soft landing at Penman Auditorium. Students and faculty have been invited to be part of the historical event. It will definitely motivate the students for future space explorations.”

Kumar said the institute has an astronomy club and mine surveying section, which observe astronomical events from time to time. “We also have an astronomical telescope, which is unique and available in limited institutions. With the help of this, we observe cosmic events to motivate students and enrich their knowledge,” he added.

BIT Mesra media cell in-charge Kriti Avishek told PTI that the live streaming will provide a platform for the young scientists to witness the achievements of India. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

