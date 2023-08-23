Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Centre asks universities, HEIs to organise special assemblies for watching

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

The Centre has asked all universities and higher education institutions (HEIs), including IITs and IIMs, to arrange special assemblies for watching the live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on moon. Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy in a letter to all education institutions has urged to make special arrangements for students to watch the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates

"The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology, it will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," Murthy said in a letter.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), on Wednesday, has also issued a similar directive asking the institutions to hold special assemblies and live stream moments of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission landing.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, at approximately 6:04 PM. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to make a soft landing on moon’s south pole.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise special assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon to witness this momentous occasion," the letter added.

