Jharkhand: One killed, 4 injured after falling from under-construction mobile tower

A 30-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after falling from an under-construction mobile tower in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The incident took place in Shivpuri locality in Hazaribag town when the 18-feet-tall tower suddenly leaned to one side due to a weak foundation, resulting in the mishap on Friday evening, officer-in-charge of Lohsinghna police station, Bipin Kumar Yadav, said.

The construction work was undertaken by a Kolkata-based firm and all the workers hailed from West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Prosenjit Sarkar (30), he said, adding that the four injured people were admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

A case has been registered against the contractor for negligence and further investigation is underway, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

