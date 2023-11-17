Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Jharkhand: CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in IED explosion in West Singhbhum

Meanwhile, an ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband, where polling was held in the second phase of the state assembly elections on Friday.

Ranchi Published on: November 17, 2023 20:06 IST
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed while two others were injured in an IED blast by CPI (Maoist) in a forest in West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm, as a team of security personnel were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in Goilkera area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said. One of them succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment, Shekhar said.

Meanwhile, an ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband, where polling was held in the second phase of the state assembly elections on Friday.

The incident took place near Bade Gobra village when a polling team, escorted by security personnel, was returning after conducting voting, a senior police official said. The Naxalites triggered a blast that left an ITBP personnel, identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh, dead, he said.

