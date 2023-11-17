Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast carried out by Naxals in Gariaband amid voting for Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Old visual of security personnel at site of blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, on April 26

An ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband, where polling was held in the second phase of the state assembly elections on Friday. The incident took place near Bade Gobra village when a polling team, escorted by security personnel, was returning after conducting voting, a senior police official said.

The Naxalites triggered a blast that left an ITBP personnel, identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh, dead, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, he added.

What did the IG say?

IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh said that the blast was carried out when the polling party were returning from the polling station.

"IED blast was carried out by the naxals targeting the polling party when they were returning from Bade Gobra polling station. ITBP head constable Joginder Singh died in the blast. The polling party and EVM machine reached Gariaband safely.," IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh said.

Polling for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections was held in 70 assembly constituencies out of the total 90 in the state on Friday. The first phase of elections was held on November 7. The results of the elections will be declared on December 3.

