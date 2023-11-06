IED blast in Chhattisgarh injures BSF constable, polling team members

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel prepare to leave for poll duty ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

In a distressing incident that occurred in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, an IED (improvised explosive device) blast left a BSF (Border Security Force) constable and two members of a polling team injured. The incident transpired as a joint party comprised of BSF personnel and District Force members were en route from Camp Marbeda to the Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station, along with four polling teams dispatched from the Chhotebetiya police station in the Kanker district.

Further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.