Strategic 'jet engine deal' expected during PM Modi's US visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much awaited US visit, the US may sign a ground-breaking deal with India to transfer the critical jet engine technology for civil aircrafts.

There are reports going on that US may sign deal with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to transfer the technology of manufacturing jet engine GE-F414 in India in a multi-million dollar deal.

The engines are produced by General Electric.

At present, very few countries have this technology to manufacture GE-F414 jet engines.

If happens, then General Electric in partnership with HAL will initiate the process of manufacturing of the jet engines.

The deal will prove to be very fruitful for the Indian defence sector manufacturing.

Joy, excitement grip Indians in Big Apple ahead of PM Modi's visit

If a mood of happiness and excitement has gripped a large chunk of Indian Americans ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Vijay Sharma's restaurant, in the heart of this pulsating city, is feeding that appetite.

An engineer by profession and restaurateur by passion, Sharma and his wife Suman Lata speak gushingly about how Indian Americans like them have grown more confident and prouder of their identity as Modi has worked to "enhance India's global image".

"Modi is leading a Yoga session in a global body like United Nations. Isn't this good," he asks.

Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the UN Headquarters in New York on the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

