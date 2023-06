Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo to buy 500 airbus planes in biggest aviation deal

IndiGo placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, the airline company said.

The company further said, "This will provide the airline further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo’s largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus."

IndiGo further said, "Engine selection for the planes will be done in due course and it will be a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft."

